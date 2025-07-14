Fayetteville Police seek help identifying deceased woman

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who died so her family can make the proper arrangements.

Police released a digital image created using a photo of the woman.

She was described as possibly being American Indian or Hispanic, and maybe 65 years old. She is about 5 feet tall and 150 pounds. She has no teeth and no tattoos.

Detectives said she is missing a big toe on her left foot and has evidence of a recent medical procedure on her abdomen. She also shows signs that she may have had a hip replacement on her left side.

The local Medical Examiner's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh have been consulted.

Police have also checked local reports and searched the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS), but no matches have been found.

Police said they did not suspect foul play.

"Our goal is to restore this woman's identity and provide her family with the information and services she and they deserve," said Capt. Shawn Strepay of the Fayetteville Police Department. "This is about ensuring a member of our community is treated with dignity and respect. We are hopeful someone will recognize her so she may be taken to a proper final resting place."

Anyone with information on this woman's identity is asked to please contact Detective H. Vernon with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 758-6700. Information can also be submitted to Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

