Man is dead after hookah lounge shooting in Fayetteville

It happened around 2 a.m. at Anubis Hookah Lounge on Ramsey Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning at a hookah lounge in Fayetteville.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot. He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The name of the victim will not be released until authorities notify the next of kin.

A second man was located with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The incident is under investigation.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.



