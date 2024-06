The FDA ordered in 2022 that its products be taken off the market.

FDA reverses order taking Juul vaping products off the market in US

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration rescinded its marketing ban on Juul Labs on Thursday, nearly two years after it ordered the company's e-cigarettes and vaping products be taken off the market.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

MORE | Juul to pay $462 million to six states in e-cigarette maker's largest settlement ever