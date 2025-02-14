Some veterans concerned over benefits following federal worker layoffs at VA

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- With daily executive orders and changes from the White House, some veterans are concerned about the impact on the military.

More than 70,000 federal workers are taking President Trump's buyouts.

As the new administration focuses on reducing the government workforce, some veterans are worried about what that means for their benefits and services at the VA hospital. The Secretary of Veterans Affairs Doug Collins addressed concerns that veterans' benefits might be targeted for cuts.

The Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement more than 1,000 new workers were dismissed as part of the new wave of layoffs.

Veteran Scott Peoples is part of a group of other former military members who want leaders to be more responsible. Peoples worries even more change is possible -ultimately impacting health services.

"Just the way they've gone about it and just taking a wrecking ball and to the federal government and creating chaos everywhere and not having a plan of, you know, maybe phasing out certain jobs or letting people know," Peoples said.

When it comes to DEI in the military, he said serving with people of different backgrounds made his unit stronger.

"My grandfather served in World War II and his unit was all white. And, you know, it's a fact that after World War II that, you know, African Americans were denied their GI Bill rights. So the fact that we're just teaching our history is a good thing," said Peoples.

Peoples told ABC11 that as he talks with other Veterans about these issues the reaction is split, some agree and others do not.