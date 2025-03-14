Families who lost loved ones to opioid crisis welcome Stein's call for Fentanyl Control Unit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a renewed push to get deadly drugs off of North Carolina's streets. At last night's State of the State address, Governor Josh Stein once again called for the creation of a Fentanyl Control Unit.

The task force would be comprised of law enforcement officers and prosecutors to find the illegal drug and go after those distributing it.

Governor Stein invited Debbie Dalton as one of his guests of honor to Wednesday's address. The Charlotte mom lost her son, Hunter, to fentanyl in 2016.

Debbie Dalton, Husband, Son Hunter (middle)

"Too many North Carolinians are like Debbie - parents, siblings, spouses, children, and friends who will never get their loved one back," Stein remarked in his speech.

On Thursday, ABC11 spoke with Debbie, who described the moment she received a standing ovation on the House floor.

"It was so surreal and so incredibly special. I'm humbled," she said.

Debbie met Stein not long after Hunter died in 2016 and has used the last 8-plus years to advocate for the dangers of opioids. Their connection became so strong that she shared her story in a series of campaign ads for the Governor in the fall. Debbie said his memory still fuels her work on the issue.

Gov. Stein, Debbie Dalton

"We need more Hunters in the world," Dalton said. "He was this great young man, and he could be contributing. While he made a bad decision that night, you're not supposed to suffer that sort of consequence for your decision."

For local anti-fentanyl advocates like Barb Walsh -- who founded the Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina -- the establishment of a Fentanyl Control Unit is many years in the making.

"To me, it's a continuation of the fight against fentanyl and his support of the over 18,000 devastated families who have a loved one who's been killed by fentanyl," Walsh said.

Walsh lost her daughter, Sophia, to fentanyl in August of 2021 and has since worked with lawmakers to get new legislation passed, including a bill making it easier for prosecutors to go after people who sell bad drugs. She believes the time for bipartisan action on the issue is now.

"This is not a red issue or blue issue. Fentanyl does not discriminate in who it kills," Walsh said.

Stein's remarks were met with bipartisan applause during last night's address. The possibility of funding a possible Fentanyl Control Unit will likely arise during budget negotiations.