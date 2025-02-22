Durham firefighters rescue construction worker who got stuck, fell into trench

It happened on Doc Nichols Road on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Doc Nichols Road on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Doc Nichols Road on Friday afternoon.

It happened on Doc Nichols Road on Friday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders rescued a man Friday who fell into a trench and got stuck in Durham.

It happened in the 2000 block of Doc Nichols Road just before 4:30 p.m.

The dispatch was initially for a confined or structural collapse, but the call was changed to a trench rescue.

Durham firefighters arrived on the scene and found a male construction worker with his legs buried in dirt after a wall of the trench fell on him. 34 firefighters responded to the call and were able to get the man out in just over 30 minutes.

He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Durham Fire Department was assisted by Durham County EMS, Durham County Sheriff's office, Raleigh Fire Department, and Durham Highway Fire Department.