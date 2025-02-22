24/7 LiveRaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
Durham firefighters rescue construction worker who got stuck, fell into trench

WTVD logo
Saturday, February 22, 2025 1:03PM
Durham firefighters rescue construction worker who fell into trench
It happened on Doc Nichols Road on Friday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- First responders rescued a man Friday who fell into a trench and got stuck in Durham.

It happened in the 2000 block of Doc Nichols Road just before 4:30 p.m.

The dispatch was initially for a confined or structural collapse, but the call was changed to a trench rescue.

Durham firefighters arrived on the scene and found a male construction worker with his legs buried in dirt after a wall of the trench fell on him. 34 firefighters responded to the call and were able to get the man out in just over 30 minutes.

He was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

Durham Fire Department was assisted by Durham County EMS, Durham County Sheriff's office, Raleigh Fire Department, and Durham Highway Fire Department.

