First 'Golden' cast members announced for 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 10

NEW YORK -- For the first time, your favorite cast members of "The Golden Bachelor" and "The Golden Bachelorette" are hitting the beach in "Bachelor in Paradise."

They hope to find love and prove that age is just a number. The "Goldens" are also hoping to share their experience while providing a little extra spice.

For this special 10th season of the show, the cast members will head to Costa Rica!

The following "Bachelor in Paradise" cast are the first Golden arrivals to hit the beach:

April Kirkwood of "The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Charles "CK" King of "The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Jack Lencioni of "The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Kathy Swarts of "The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Keith Gordon of "The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Kim Buike of "The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Leslie Fhima of "The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Natascha Hardee of "The Golden Bachelor," season 1

Ralph "RJ" Johnson of "The Golden Bachelorette," season 1

Additionally, Gary Levingston, of "The Golden Bachelorette" season one, is also set to hit the beach later this season.

As previously announced, the following "Bachelor in Paradise" cast are set to hit the beach in the premiere episode:



Alexe-Anne "Alexe" Godin of "The Bachelor," season 29

Bailey Brown of "The Bachelor," season 29

Brian Autz of "The Bachelorette," season 21

Dale Moss of "The Bachelorette," season 16

Hakeem Moulton of "The Bachelorette," season 21

Jeremy Simon of "The Bachelorette," season 21

Jessica "Jess" Edwards of "The Bachelor," season 28

Jonathon Johnson of "The Bachelorette," season 21

Justin Glaze of "The Bachelorette," season 17, and "Bachelor in Paradise," season 8

Katherine "Kat" Izzo of "The Bachelor," season 27, and "Bachelor in Paradise," season 9

Kyle Howard of "The Bachelorette," season 17

Lexi Young of "The Bachelor," season 28

Riquerdy "Ricky" Marinez of "The Bachelorette," season 21

Sam McKinney of "The Bachelorette," season 21

Spencer Conley of "The Bachelorette," season 21

Zoe McGrady of "The Bachelor," season 29

Host Jesse Palmer and in-house bartender Wells Adams return, alongside fan-favorite Hannah Brown, who joins to spice things up as head of Paradise Relations and to introduce the all-new Champagne Lounge.

This season is raising the bar on romance, with every detail perfectly shaken, stirred and sparkling, when the series returns MONDAY, JULY 7 (8:00-10:02 p.m. EDT), on ABC and next day on Hulu.

