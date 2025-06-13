Former WRAL anchor Charlie Gaddy dies at 93

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Charlie Gaddy, a former television news anchor at WRAL, has died at the age of 93.

According to ABC11 newsgathering partner the News and Observer, Gaddy, who was also known as " the Walter Cronkite of North Carolina," died on Thursday morning.

Gaddy anchored the evening news at Channel 5 from 1974 to 1994, after previously working at the Raleigh radio station WPTF for ten years.

He was a North Carolina native, born in the Montgomery County town of Biscoe.

Gaddy graduated Guilford College and started his broadcasting career behind the scenes at NBC in Washington in 1960.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2025 at Edenton Street United Methodist Church in Raleigh.

