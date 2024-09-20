Man steals Spectrum bucket truck with worker in it, crashes on NC highway, police say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man stole and crashed a Spectrum bucket truck Thursday, causing a major highway to close in Caldwell County.

According to ABC affiliate WSOC, the suspect, identified as Frank Moody, stole the truck while a utility worker was up in the bucket repairing a line on Highway 18 south of Lenior.

According to investigators, Moody drove south down the highway with the truck's boom extended, hitting several utility lines. He crashed after driving over half a mile down the road.

The Spectrum worker, attached to a safety harness, came out of the bucket at one point and was suspended in the air. He was able to cut the safety line, falling to the ground and injuring his leg, police said.

Police arrived at the scene, and Moody was taken into custody.

He was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and felony injuring wires and fixtures of utility companies, WSOC reported.

According to WSOC, Moody had just been released from jail two hours before the incident. He was arrested on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

For over 12 hours, Highway 18 was shut down as repairs were made to the lines struck.