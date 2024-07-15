Franklin County man wins $1 million on lottery second-chance drawing

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- How's this for a deal? You get a check for $35,000 every year for the next 20 years.

That's the case for a Franklin County man after fortune smiled on him in a North Carolina lottery drawing.

Chris Franks, of Youngsville, won the $10 million Spectacular Second Chance drawing on July 3.

Franks had the option of taking a lump sum of $600,000 or receiving $50,000 for the next 20 years.

He chose the yearly payments, which after federal and state tax withholdings, left $35,753.

He took home his first payment earlier this month.

Franks beat more than 1.9 million entries.

Players get a second chance with their $10 Million Spectacular tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the drawing. Franks won the prize in the second of four $10 Million Spectacular Second Chance drawings. The next drawing is March 5.