Driver in Chapel Hill seriously injured after car crashes, catches fire

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car caught fire after a crash, Chapel Hill Police said Friday night.

Police officers and firefighters responded about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a car fire on E. Franklin Street near Carolina Avenue.

Investigators discovered that two cars had crashed, and one of them caught fire.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken for treatment with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

East Franklin Street was closed for about two hours but has reopened.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App