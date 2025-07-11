'Freakier Friday': All-new behind-the-scenes look at Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis on set

Disney has released an all-new behind-the-scenes featurette on the making of the much-anticipated sequel.

LOS ANGELES -- Take a special behind-the-scenes look at "Freakier Friday," a sequel to the 2003 hit "Freaky Friday," starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis in the player above, and get your advance tickets today!

In "Freakier Friday," coming to theaters August 8, Lohan and Curtis reprise their roles as Anna and Tess Coleman, the mother-daughter duo whose identity crisis led to a freaky body switch in the original film. Now, "Anna has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice." Watch the trailer.

In addition to the featurette, a new recording of "Take Me Away," the iconic song performed by the film's fictional band "Pink Slip," is available today, with the soundtrack releasing August 1.

On Wednesday, August 6 - the anniversary of the original film's release - fans across the country can celebrate with exclusive "Fan First" screenings of the sequel. Plus, as a new Disney+ Perk, eligible Disney+ subscribers can now purchase tickets through Fandango to a special double feature of "Freaky Friday" and "Freakier Friday," only in theaters. These Wednesday early access screenings will also offer fans the chance to receive limited release "Freakier Friday" swag (while supplies last), including a "Freakier Friday" friendship bracelet set.

"Freakier Friday" also stars Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon.

It's directed by Nisha Ganatra and based on the book "Freaky Friday" by Mary Rodgers. The film is produced by Kristin Burr, p.g.a., Andrew Gunn, p.g.a., and Jamie Lee Curtis, with Nathan Kelly, Ann Marie Sanderlin, and Lindsay Lohan serving as executive producers.

"Freakier Friday" premieres in theaters August 8, and advance tickets are now available for purchase at Fandango or wherever tickets are sold.

