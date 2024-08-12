Watch as Italian Air Force jets conduct colorful flyover in Philadelphia

The famous Frecce Tricolori flew over the city in a 10-jet formation.
PHILADELPHIA -- It was a colorful display to start Monday morning in Philadelphia, courtesy of the Italian Air Force.
The famous Frecce Tricolori flew over the city in a 10-jet formation with their signature red, white and green smoke trails.
The precision team just put on a show at the New York International Air Show.
The next stop is the Air Show in Ocean City, Maryland on August 24.
The team is touring North America for the first time in more than 30 years.