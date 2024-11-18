Biotech company employees evacuate after fire breaks out in North Carolina building

Crews are working to learn more about the cause or origin of the fire.

Crews are working to learn more about the cause or origin of the fire.

Crews are working to learn more about the cause or origin of the fire.

Crews are working to learn more about the cause or origin of the fire.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Employees of a biotechnology company evacuated their building in Holly Springs Monday due to a fire.

It happened around 10 a.m. at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies in the Holly Springs Business Park.

The fire started in one of the cooling towers on the roof, the company said.

The roofs of these buildings -- which are about the size of a small house -- are built with a membrane-type material to prevent damage from spreading. Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith said it's that design that kept the fire from causing further significant damage. They were able to get the fire out under 30 minutes.

According to a town spokesperson, it was contained in one utility building. There were no reported injuries.

Holly Springs biotech company employees evacuate after fire breaks out in building

No word on how many employees were in the building or on campus at the time of the fire.

Right now, the work is continuing to determine the cause or the origin of the fire.

"Cooling towers have a lot of electricity running in them and they try to chill and keep the water cool or hot," Smith said, "and (there are) big fans and motors in there. So, there are a lot of things that can cause a malfunction and cause a fire."

The chief also said the department trains here regularly. They are familiar with the design of these buildings and the complex.

FUJIFILM released a statement, saying in part: "Our priority is the safety of all of our employees, contractors and third-party workers, and we can confirm that everyone on-site is safe and accounted for."

ABC11 is told all employees have been let back into other buildings on the campus, except the one where the fire started.