'Futurama' returns for more galactic adventures

A new trailer debuts for season 12 coming to Hulu
LOS ANGELES -- The interplanetary hit is back! "Futurama" returns to Hulu with Season 12 featuring ten all-new episodes and more outlandish adventures.
The new trailer debuted showing the crew's journeys with more bizarre locations and amusing characters.
The official synopsis reveals: "On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-ending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5-million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."
The series saw a revival on Hulu in 2023 that continued its run of critical acclaim.
Original series creator Matt Groening continues his executive producing of the show along with the original cast making a return.
Season 12 of "Futurama" will premiere on Monday, July 29 on Hulu.
