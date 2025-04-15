Game show legend Wink Martindale dies at 91

Wink Martindale, the game show legend whose career spanned more than 70 years, died Tuesday at the age of 91.

Martindale was born in Jackson, Tennessee on Dec. 4, 1933. It was in his hometown where he landed his first job at 17 as a disc jockey at a radio station.

He later found a home on television, primarily as a well-known game show host.

Martindale was the host of "Gambit", one of the versions of the popular "Tic-Tac-Dough" and a later version of "High Rollers".

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

