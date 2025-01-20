Man killed in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville police said officers responded to calls about a shooting just before 4 p.m. on Sunday in the 2200 block of Stanton Street When officers arrived they found 21-year-old Garrett Elliott with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to contact A. Wolford at (910) 705-2141 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://faynccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.