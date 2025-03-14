NASA scientist, Fayetteville native visits middle school in Cumberland County

Gary Smith, originally from Fayetteville, spoke to students at Howard Learning Academy about his career in aerospace technology.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some Cumberland County children had a special visit Thursday from a NASA scientist who is also a Fayetteville native.

Gary Smith spoke to middle school students at Howard Learning Academy about his career in aerospace technology. He even showed students robots he designed just for the presentation.

However, a big part of his talk was showing kids how far their future can taken them, and from the looks of it, the students were dialed in.

Smith will take his presentation to Lewis Chapel Middle School on Saturday.