AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-year-old Durham boy

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday evening for a 9-year-old boy in Durham.

The Durham Police Department said Geon King was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants. He is described as Black, about 4 feet, 10 inches tall, having brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 100 pounds.

Police said Geon was last seen with his biological mother 33-year-old Mariah King. She is described as Black, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Mariah King was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black crop top, and her hair in a bun.

Mariah and Geon left a home on foot in the 200 block of South Benjamin Street at around 6 p.m.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2511, or call 911 or* HP.