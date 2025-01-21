Giancarlo Esposito talks about his role as Sidewinder and his future in the MCU

Giancarlo Esposito talks about his character Sidewinder in "Captain America: Brave New World," highlighting his physicality and design inspiration.

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet caught up with Giancarlo Esposito at LA Comic Con to chat about his role as Sidewinder in "Captain America: Brave New World."

Esposito laughed as he reacted to a photo of the character's original design from the comics.

"Part of the incorporation of Sidewinder's colors I brought into the costume that I'm wearing," he said. "I'm hoping that it gives them inspiration in movies to come that will allow me to take on more of that serpent persona."

Sidewinder or Seth Voelker originally created the Serpent Society, a villainous organization of snake-themed characters. He frequently appeared in the Captain America comics during the 80s and 90s.

While Esposito is known for his psychologically intimidating roles, Sidewinder appears to be more of a physical threat in this film. The trailer reveals intense action with Sidewinder wielding a rifle against Sam Wilson.

"You've never seen me play a character like this," he continued. "This guy knows how to use a rifle, a pistol, knives, (he's) very very physical, active with his physicality, punches, kicks, all that."

See Sidewinder face off against Sam Wilson when "Captain America: Brave New World" releases in theaters, February 14, 2025. Tickets are on sale now.

