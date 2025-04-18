Zebulon's town manager resigns at Board of Commissioners meeting

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Zebulon's town manager is stepping down after just months in the job.

During Thursday's Board of Commissioners meeting, Gilbert Todd Jr., announced he's resigning citing "a serious personnel matter."

"I have always believed how we treat people, especially those who serve the public and work alongside us says everything about our leadership. I will not compromise those believes even at the cost of stepping away. Therefore, i am resigning from my position of town manager effective immediately," said Todd Jr.

He went on to thank dedicated staff and residents for their support.

Todd Jr. was appointed to the role of Zebulon town manager in December 2024.

