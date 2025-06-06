Gipson Play Plaza opens in Dix Park after years in the making

It spans 18 acres and is more than just a playground, it's designed to be an immersive experience.

It spans 18 acres and is more than just a playground, it's designed to be an immersive experience.

It spans 18 acres and is more than just a playground, it's designed to be an immersive experience.

It spans 18 acres and is more than just a playground, it's designed to be an immersive experience.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's being called the largest adventure playground in the southeast and after years of construction Gipson Play Plaza will open today at Dorothea Dix Park in downtown Raleigh.

The new feature is one of a kind and is expected to be a major attraction.

It spans 18 acres and is more than just a playground, it's designed to be an immersive experience.

The park includes water features, multi-level play gardens, and a sensory maze to foster adventure, connect people with nature, and ensure accessibility.

ABC11 spoke to Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell who said the plaza is a start to a long-term investment to the area.

"I think you're seeing Wake County, which has always been known as family friendly. With all of these parks coming. So really an economic development strategy that plays off of green nature, City of Oaks. I think it's just it's going to really help Raleigh again be sort of better known for what we've always known was here, which is great parks, greenways and now Gibson Play Plaza," Cowell said.

The fun officially begins today with the ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m.

Mind the landing!

That's followed by a grand opening celebration tomorrow.

