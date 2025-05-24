First-of-its-kind Gipson Play Plaza set to open next month at Raleigh's Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A one-of-a-kind attraction, under development for 10 years, will officially to the public in Raleigh next month.

The Gipson Play Plaza at Dix Park hosted a private event on Saturday, welcoming children and families to preview the unique, free, and inclusive space.

Spanning 18.5 acres, the Play Plaza is more than just a playground; it's designed to be an immersive experience. The park includes water features, multi-level play gardens, and a sensory maze, all aimed at fostering adventure, connecting people with nature, and ensuring accessibility.

Photo | City of Raleigh

"People should redefine what they mean when they think about a park," said Ruffin Hall, President and CEO of the Dix Park Conservancy. "This represents an adventure experience and a connection to sustainability that people have never seen before."

The park was carefully designed to engage visitors of all ages and abilities.

"This design is beautifully imaginative, and it also has accessibility at its core," said Stephen Bentley, director of the Raleigh Parks Department.

The Play Plaza, named in honor of Tom Gipson, a longtime Raleigh resident and major donor to the project, is the result of years of planning and philanthropic dedication.

"I couldn't be happier," Gipson said. "The quality of the work throughout is just astonishing. To be associated with something so inspiring is truly a gift."

Gipson, who moved to Raleigh with his wife 25 years ago and raised five children here, said Raleigh has been such a gift to his family. This park is a way to give back to a city that's given them so much.

"We hope this park enables thousands of children to have wonderful experiences in our city," he said.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the park is scheduled for June 6. A weekend celebration will follow, with festivities planned for June 6-8, including activities and surprises for all ages.