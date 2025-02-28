Gipson Play Plaza nears completion at Dix Park in Raleigh

It's almost playtime at Raleigh's newest destination at Dix Park.

It's almost playtime at Raleigh's newest destination at Dix Park.

It's almost playtime at Raleigh's newest destination at Dix Park.

It's almost playtime at Raleigh's newest destination at Dix Park.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's almost playtime at Raleigh's newest destination at Dix Park.

Gipson Play Plaza is nearing the final phase of construction. Located off Lake Wheeler Road, it will serve as the welcoming grand entrance to the park.

The space encompasses 18.5 acres at Dix Park. The play plaza features a waterfall, play gardens, towers, slides, a sand bowl to make sandcastles, a sensory maze, a watermill, a picnic grove, and a swing terrace.

There's also a new 130-space parking lot and a restroom building.

"The construction budget is 68.5 million, around two-thirds of that our City of Raleigh supported both from city funds and the 2022 parks fund, and a third of it was also philanthropy coordinated by the Dix Park Conservancy.

"It's worth the trip, and it's worth the wait. This is another destination park for central North Carolina, and we're excited to have Raleigh residents here but also from Lake County and the surrounding region," said Dean Perry, Dix Park senior planner.

The exact date for the ribbon-cutting hasn't been finalized, but the City of Raleigh expects Gipson Play Plaza to open this spring.