Hope Mills officials propose new senior recreation center on former golf course

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills officials say they are trying to breathe new life into land that was previously a golf course--and serve their growing population of senior citizens.

The Golfview Greenway in Hope Mills is known for its history as a 9-hole golf course that was later turned into a walking trail. Only part of the 99 acre park is taken up by the trail that runs for about a mile and a half. As a result, officials are envisioning bringing more attractions to the space.

"It'll increase the property value, but it'll increase what I always say is the quality of life, because once you move to Hope Mills, it gives you more activities to actually participate while you're here," said Hope Mills Town Manager Chancer McLaughlin.

On Monday, McLaughlin said the town will be presenting ideas to state and federal officials to build facilities including a new rec center, athletic courts and an amphitheater on the land.

"There's also things that we're exploring about the possibility of a level-four facility that will allow it to become a shelter during crisis events," he said.

These projects for Golfview come as the town is expanding Rockfish Road, a main road cutting through the town. McLaughlin said they're trying to make the community more attractive and more walkable.

As for the current rec center, McLaughlin said the town is considering turning it into a full-time senior center to accommodate Hope Mills' growing elderly population.

"With this new facility, you'll have specific things inside of it, like spas and locker rooms and low impact flooring and things of that nature. A lot of times seniors go to facilities and now they have programs tied to seniors," McLaughlin said. "They don't feel that they have a specific designated place. If you can get a full senior center designation, you also open up the door for additional funding as well."