Man in critical condition after he was shot multiple times during home invasion in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot during a home invasion.

Graham police said officers responded to calls about a shooting and home invasion in the 200 block of Walker Avenue just before 11:15 p.m. on Friday. Officers said a mother, father, and two small children were inside the home at the time of the incident.

Police said a man who lived in the home was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Authorities have not released any other details.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact Detectives with the Graham Police Department at 336-570-6711, Burlington/Graham Communications Center at (336) 229-3500, or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.

