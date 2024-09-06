Mooresville man charged with felony cruelty to animals after video shows him punching cat to death

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Mooresville man was charged with felony cruelty to animals after police said he punched a cat to death.

The Mooresville Police Department said officers responded to calls about a welfare check early Wednesday morning. When officers arrived they were told a man had killed a cat belonging to the person who reported the crime by punching it in the head.

Police said video footage from a camera inside showed that the suspect also on multiple instances punched, restrained by body weight, and incapacitated the cat. The cat did not survive its injuries.

Grayson Gregg, 25, of Mooresville was charged with felony cruelty to animals and placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

