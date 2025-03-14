No survivors found after private plane crashes near Greenville airport, NCSHP says

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A private plane crashed Friday morning in Greenville.

It happened near Pitt-Greenville Airport in the area of North Memorial Drive and Belvoir Road around 7:50 a.m.

During a news conference Friday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper Rico Stephens said no survivors were found. They are in the process of investigating the scene and notifying the next of kin.

FAA officials in a statement said it was a Beechcraft Bonanza plane, and two people were on board.

Their identities have not been released.

Scene of small plane crash on March 14, 2025 in Greenville, North Carolina Photo | Shakale Cofield

No one on the ground was injured.

Greenville Police Department said that police and fire crews are on the scene of the crash. North Memorial is expected to be closed for the rest of the day.

This a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.