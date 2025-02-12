Elisabeth Moss leads an army in the first trailer for the final season of 'The Handmaid's Tale,' returning April 8 on Hulu.

'The Handmaid's Tale': Hulu releases first trailer and premiere date for dramatic final season

LOS ANGELES -- We're returning to Gilead. And this time, the revolution is here.

Hulu just released a dramatic teaser for the sixth and final season of the Emmy Award-winning series, "The Handmaid's Tale," premiering April 8.

It begins with June (Elisabeth Moss), as she narrates, "They believed that these garments that they put on our bodies told the world who we are. To mark us, they put us in red, the color of blood. They forgot that it's also the color of rage."

The teaser shows the process for creating the infamous garments, as the Handmaids line up in a military-like formation.

"The dress became our uniform, and we became an army," June voices.

More characters come into play, as we see Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) run to a church with a baby harnessed to her chest.

We hear her say, "Something big is about to happen," as Mark (Sam Jaeger) hands Nick (Max Minghella) a document.

As Luke (O-T Fagbenle) tells June, "If you want to fight, let's fight together," Handmaids arm themselves with switchblades.

We also catch glimpses of Moira (Samira Wiley), Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) and Janine (Madeline Brewer).

From what appears to be a swearing-in ceremony for Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), to a wedding and the burning of a dead body, season six won't fall short in the suspense department.

The teaser ends with June, quoting a verse from the Bible, "Though we walk through the valley of the shadow of death, we will fear no evil."

The official synopsis reads:

"In the finale season of 'The Handmaid's Tale,' June's unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead. Luke and Moira join the resistance. Serena tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick faces challenging tests of character. This final chapter of June's journey highlights the importance of hope, courage, solidarity, and resilience in the pursuit of justice and freedom."

Other season six cast includes Amanda Brugel, Ever Carradine and Josh Charles.

"The Handmaid's Tale" returns for its sixth and final season on April 8 with three episodes, then premieres weekly until the finale, May 27 on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.