2 injured after pickup truck hits 2 mobile homes in Harnett County

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were injured overnight after a pickup truck crashed into two mobile homes in Harnett County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Lillington Flatwoods Fire Department was called to the 2200 block of Titan Roberts Road in Erwin.

Upon arrival, units found a pickup truck had traveled off the road and hit two mobile homes.

According to investigators, the pickup was traveling west on Titan Roberts Rd and failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle crossed over Ross Road before traveling off the roadway. It hit the first mobile home and then hit the second one about 300 feet away.

Authorities said the driver of the pickup was speeding.

As a result of the crashes, one mobile home -- which was vacant -- had the end ripped off, exposing the inside.

The second mobile home was knocked off the foundation. The two residents were inside at the time of the crash.

Both were displaced and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment.

The driver was charged with failing to stop for a stop sign, speeding and careless and reckless driving.