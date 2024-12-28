Overnight crash in Bunnlevel leaves woman injured, horse dead

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An overnight car crash Saturday sent a woman to the hospital and killed a horse.

It happened in the 1500 block of Wire Road in Bunnlevel. ABC11 is working to learn the exact time the crash occurred.

After arriving on the scene, units discovered a car off the roadway with major damages. The female driver was found lying on the road.

Behind the vehicle was a horse lying in the roadway. The horse died at the scene.

The woman was taken to Womack Army Medical Center for serious injuries. Her identity has not been released.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

ABC11 is working to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the incident.