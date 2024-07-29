Marvel's SDCC panel gave us more insight into the characters Sam Wilson will encounter in his upcoming solo film.

Harrison Ford and Giancarlo Esposito offer new insight on their roles in 'Captain America'

The cast of "Captain America: Brave New World" spoke with On The Red Carpet at SDCC about their characters and their time working on the film.

SAN DIEGO -- "Captain America: Brave New World" was shown off at Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel and the cast revealed what to expect from their characters.

The upcoming MCU film is the first theatrical release featuring Sam Wilson as the titular character and SDCC gave Anthony Mackie a chance to speak on his take of the character.

On The Red Carpet caught up with him and other members of the cast after the panel.

"This character is just very different from Chris' cap," Anthony said. "When you look at Sam Wilson, he didn't take the serum so all he has is his wit and his brute force."

Harrison Ford plays President Thaddeus Ross, taking on the role after William Hurt's passing in 2022.

The trailer gave us a glimpse at his Red Hulk form, and Harrison made sure to give us a little bit of that "Hulk" anger as he walked on stage.

"This is a character that carries a strong emotional story that's very much a key to the development of the overall plot and I was very delighted to have the chance to play this character," Ford said.

Giancarlo Esposito was spotted very briefly in the trailer, and for some time now, we knew nothing of his character. He spoke about his decision to take on the role.

"The MCU is a universe I have not been in before and it was really exciting for me to join because that world is somehow very real and very dramatically enthusiastic and physically demanding," he said.

Danny Ramirez and Tim Blake Nelson make a return to characters they've played in previous Marvel projects.

Danny reprises his role as Joaquin Torres from "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" and Tim Blake Nelson returns as Samuel Sterns from 2008's "The Incredible Hulk."

Check out this talented ensemble cast when "Captain America: Brave New World" releases in theaters February 14, 2025.

"The Falcon and The Winter Soldier" and "The Incredible Hulk" are streaming on Disney+.

