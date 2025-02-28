Films, people with most Oscar wins, actors with most nominations: See the lists

The 97th Academy Awards will take place March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Leading this year's Oscar nominations is "Emilia Pérez" with 13 nods, followed by "The Brutalist" and "Wicked" with 10 each. "A Complete Unknown" and "Conclave" round out the top contenders with eight nominations apiece.
"Emilia Pérez" has tied last year's "Oppenheimer" with 13 nominations, setting a record for the most nods for a non-English language film. The previous record holders were "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" in 2000 and "Roma" in 2018.
Since the first Oscars in 1929, winners have left lasting marks on the film industry. The late Walt Disney holds the record for the most Academy Award wins by an individual, with 26 Oscars. Meanwhile, "Ben-Hur," "Titanic" and "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King" share the record for the most wins by a single film, with 11 each.
Nominees are selected by over 10,500 global film industry artists and leaders, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences website. While all members vote for best picture, most categories are determined by professionals within their respective fields -- actors nominate actors, directors nominate directors, and so on.
Scroll below for a look at the top 10 films with the most Oscar wins, the individuals with the most Academy Awards, and the actors with the most nominations.
Animation film producer and entrepreneur Walt Disney has 26 Academy Awards.
Optical designer Iain Neil has received 13 Scientific and Technical Academy Awards. The category was created to honor the individuals and companies whose discoveries and innovations have contributed in significant and lasting ways to motion pictures.
Art director Cedric Gibbons has 11 Academy Awards.
Film special-effects artist Farciot Edouart has 10 Academy Awards.
Visual effects artist Dennis Muren.
Music composer Alfred Newman.
Sound designer and recording director Douglas Shearer.
Visual effects artist Richard Edlund.
Costume designer Edith Head.
Music composer, director, pianist and record producer Alan Menken.
Motion picture engineer Edward H. Reichard.
Sound engineer Loren L. Ryder.
Set designer Edwin B. Willis.
"Ben-Hur," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1959
The film received 12 nominations.
"Titanic," 20th Century Fox and Paramount, 1997
The film received 14 nominations.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," New Line, 2003
The film received 11 nominations.
"West Side Story," United Artists, 1961
The film received 11 nominations.
"Gigi," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1958
The film received nine nominations.
"The Last Emperor," Columbia, 1987
The film received nine nominations.
"The English Patient," Miramax, 1996
The film received 12 nominations.
"Gone with the Wind," Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, 1939
The film received 13 nominations, as well as one special Oscar and one Sci/Tech Award.
"From Here to Eternity," Columbia, 1953
The film received 13 nominations.
"On the Waterfront," Columbia, 1954
The film received 12 nominations.
"My Fair Lady," Warner Bros., 1964
The film received 12 nominations.
"Cabaret," Allied Artists, 1972
The film received 10 nominations.
"Gandhi," Columbia, 1982
The film received 11 nominations.
"Amadeus," Orion, 1984
The film received 11 nominations.
"Slumdog Millionaire," Fox Searchlight, 2008
The film received 10 nominations.
Meryl Streep 21 nominations
How many Oscars has Meryl Streep won? The actress has won three Oscars including two for best actress for her roles in "The Iron Lady"and"Sophie's Choice" and one for best supporting actress for her role in "Kramer vs. Kramer."
Katharine Hepburn 12 nominations
She won four Academy Awards.
Jack Nicholson 12 nominations
He's won three Academy Awards.
Bette Davis 10 Nominations
She won two Academy Awards.
Laurence Olivier 10 Nominations
He won one Academy Award.
Al Pacino nine nominations
He's won one Academy Award.
Paul Newman nine nominations
He won one Academy Award.
Spencer Tracy nine nominations
He won two Academy Awards.
Denzel Washington nine nominations
He's won two Academy Awards.
Cate Blanchett eight nominations
She's won two Academy Awards.
Marlon Brando eight nominations
He won two Academy Awards.
Glenn Close eight nominations
She has not won an Academy Award.
Judi Dench eight nominations
She's won one Academy Award.
Jack Lemmon eight nominations
He won two Academy Awards.
Peter O'Toole eight nominations
He received one Honorary Academy Award.
Geraldine Page eight nominations
She won one Academy Award.
Robert De Niro eight nominations
He's won two Academy Awards and has received a nomination for best supporting actor at the 2024 Oscars.
