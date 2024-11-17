Helene recovery shifts towards support in winter months

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

Two months after Hurricane Helene devastated Western NC, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As we approach the two-month mark since Hurricane Helene devastated Western North Carolina, we're looking ahead to the ongoing needs of the community, as the weather gets cold and people need help.

As the leaves fall in Burnsville, a reminder that life, just like the seasons is always changing.

"We're trying to get back into that little bit of normalcy and focus towards Christmas and that sort of stuff. But it's hard... It's hard trying to transition out of this. And there's still people out there that lost loved ones and lost everything," said Devin Burgin.

Burgin knows that personally. The Yancey County firefighter helped rescue his grandpa Ray from Helene flood waters. Ray's wife didn't make it.

Where Ray's home once stood, is now just rubble.

"The fire department has been able to get him a camper, which he's working up to. He really likes staying with us because we're his family. And that's understandable. And we're completely welcoming and welcoming him in," Burgin said.

ALSO SEE: Crews tackle debris cleanup post-Helene in NC town used in the filming of 'Dirty Dancing'

Just like Ray, his community is planning to stay put and move forward, but they'll need help.

"The infrastructure of the county, our roads, our school systems that sort of stuff...we'll need a lot of help pushing forward, you know, to rebuild and do better," Burgin said.

Groups like the U.S. Veterans Corps from Raleigh have been stepping up. The group that has flown in supplies from the beginning has now set up shop in Western North Carolina more permanently, and as we head into winter, their focus is shifting to help people dealing with the elements.

"And now we're trying to get a little bit smarter about it. And people are asking us for specific needs right now. So building supplies, heaters, generators, even some blankets or we, you know, winter clothing," said Andy Ladner with the U.S. Veterans Corps.

And as we head into the season of giving, a reminder of what's bigger than any storm they face.

"There is no place like Western North Carolina as far as our neighbors and stuff. We try to help everyone we can," Burgin said.