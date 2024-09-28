Rocky Mount residents thankful tornado wasn't worse: 'It was scary'

A shopping center and nearby homes and apartments were damaged by a twister on Friday.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- This tornado showed no mercy, picking up cars like toys and tossing them hundreds of yards. Rocky Mount residents are thankful that the tornado was not fatal.

Sonny Caridnale recalled the moments the twister touched down. It was just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday, as he was out to eat with his family along North Wesleyan Boulevard.

"Everything was spinning inside the room. Bricks. Everything was going around in circles in there. And we just all grabbed and went up under the tables," said Sonny Cardinale. "There was still stuff hitting us, in the back and on top of us."

According to Rocky Mount Emergency Management, 15 people were hurt, four of whom had serious injuries, and 14 buildings were damaged, 11 extensively. Cardinale and others helped to pull out one man pinned under the debris. On the other side of the shopping center, Keisha Justice who serves cancer patients shared a similar account.

I heard someone screaming. There was people that were in that building. And with that, all I heard was help, help. - Keisha Justice

"I heard those sounds and I told him I was like, let's, let's run it, let's take cover. And so we went to the bathroom, which is what we knew was the safest place to be," said Justice of Pretty Essentials Women's Boutique.

When Justice looked out her doors seconds later, she saw a medical supply business demolished.

"I heard someone screaming. There was people that were in that building. And with that, all I heard was help, help," Justice said. "She was covered with bricks, and the only thing I could do at that point was call 911 because I was too afraid to come out. I didn't know if the tornado was circled back around or if it was done."

No fatalities were reported but more than a dozen buildings sustained severe damage when a tornado touched down in Rocky Mount.

Justice described the view as a war zone. Vehicles tossed across the parking lot; windows busted; signs ripped like paper; and light posts strung like yarn.

Hair stylist Demetrius Barnes was thankful she was able to keep a young client calm.

"It's amazing what a storm can do. And we were just spared. It could've been worse," said Barnes.

People living in the nearby Tiffany Park Apartments were also affected. Metal siding and large branches were scattered across the parking lot, making it difficult to drive.

Kaishaun Brown and Jordan Auston, had frightening moments during their day off from school, with a large tree limb breaking a window.

"It fell on my dresser, on the TV stand, near my Xbox, glass, the whole part on the window is on the floor," said Kaishaun.

"It was scary. I was hoping everyone was OK," said Jordan.

Rocky Mount residents and emergency crews will continue to assess the damage and clean up into the weekend.

A State of Emergency has been declared by Mayor Sandy Roberson. It is in place till 5 p.m. Sunday.