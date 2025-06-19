Delta 9, CBD gummies, other hemp-derived products target of NC House Bill

A house bill that would create new restrictions on popular hemp-derived consumables like CBD gummies and Delta 9 is quickly moving through the state legislature. HB 328 would ban certain hemp-derived products outright, restrict sales of other products like CBD and Delta 9 to adults 21 and older, and ban the products from educational property altogether, regardless of age.

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) -- A house bill that would create new restrictions on popular hemp-derived consumables like CBD gummies and Delta 9 is quickly moving through the state legislature.

HB 328 would ban certain hemp-derived products outright, restrict sales of other products like CBD and Delta 9 to adults 21 and older, and ban the products from educational property altogether, regardless of age.

Some small business owners who sell the impacted products say they support more industry oversight, but they're concerned this bill could do more harm than good.

"We should really make sure that we find a way to continue to allow those products to be available and (HB) 328's definition is just not strong enough to protect that," said Eric Stahl, co-owner of Modern Apotheca, a hemp dispensary in North Raleigh.

While there are currently no state laws specifically limiting the consumption of hemp products to a certain age group, Stahl said they already restrict access to their shop -- let alone who can purchase their products.

"You come through an age-gated location, your ID is checked, you're then permitted to come in. Once we know that you're 21 plus and that ID is verified, then you're allowed to look at our products," Stahl said.

Stahl said he's lobbied for another bill, SB 265, that seeks to regulate the hemp industry and would transfer oversight to North Carolina ABC. That bill has failed to get out of committee for several years. He's concerned HB 328 would punish hemp dispensaries because some vendors of hemp consumables are acting irresponsibly.

"Like any industry, you have people who get in the business to be a member of their community and serve a need. Or you might get into business because you're profit-driven," Stahl said.

During Wednesday's Senate Judiciary Committee meeting, several lawmakers expressed concerns about the hemp products in question -- and their ease of access for younger North Carolinians.

"We need to put the age restriction on purchasing THC beverages and these hemp products to over 21. We need to make sure that we address the packaging aspects -- not looking like things that children can get their hands on," said Senator Benton Sawrey, a Republican from District 10.

Others said their primary goal was to remove less vetted products from the market. Stahl says the regulations put forth in HB 328 could lead to more bans on hemp products that the federal government has cleared for consumption.

"What we don't want to do is throw the baby out with the bath water, which is saying that hemp products in North Carolina should not be available," he said.

HB 328's quick movement through the legislature comes just after Governor Stein announced an advisory council tasked with establishing more regulations around cannabis in North Carolina.

ABC11 reached out to several sponsors for SB 265 with questions on where that bill stands, and is waiting to hear back.