Here are the nominees for the 58th annual CMA Awards on ABC

Here are the nominees for the 58th annual CMA Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The Country Music Association has announced nominees for the 58th Annual CMA Awards.

Morgan Wallen tops the list with seven nominations, while other top nominees include Cody Johnson and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, and Post Malone and Lainey Wilson with four nominations each.

Louis Bell, Luke Combs, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Jelly Roll, Megan Moroney and Kacey Musgraves each secured three nominations.

The CMA Awards broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, Nov. 20 on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

2024 CMA Awards Nominations

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR





Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR



Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)



"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - ShaboozeY - Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry; Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez

"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson - Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

"Watermelon Moonshine" - Lainey Wilson - Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

"White Horse" - Chris Stapleton - Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)



Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves - Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian; Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder

Fathers & Sons - Luke Combs - Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

Higher - Chris Stapleton - Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

Leather - Cody Johnson - Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

Whitsitt Chapel - Jelly Roll - Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens; Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)



"Burn It Down" - Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose

"Dirt Cheap" - Songwriter: Josh Phillips

"I Had Some Help" - Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post, Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters

"The Painter" - Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins

"White Horse" - Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley McBryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR



Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR



Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Red Clay Strays

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR



Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)



"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) - Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

"I Remember Everything" - Zach Bryan (ft. Kacey Musgraves) - Producer: Zach Bryan

"Man Made A Bar" - Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) - Producer: Joey Moi

"you look like you love me" - Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) - Producer: Will Bundy

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR



Tom Bukovac - Guitar

Jenee Fleenor - Fiddle

Paul Franklin - Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley - Guitar

Charlie Worsham - Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)



"Dirt Cheap" - Cody Johnson - Director: Dustin Haney

"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - Director: Chris Villa

"I'm Not Pretty" - Megan Moroney - Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney

"The Painter" - Cody Johnson - Director: Dustin Haney

"Wildflowers and Wild Horses" - Lainey Wilson - Director: Patrick Tracy

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Megan Moroney

Shaboozey

Nate Smith

Mitchell Tenpenny

Zach Top

Bailey Zimmerman

