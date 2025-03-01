NC US Army Green Beret, his wife to receive Hero Home in Garner on Veterans Day 2025

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While in the VA Hospital, Sergeant First Class Eddie Kim and his wife, Valentina, were surprised with the news they would be recipients of the Hero Home 29.

Kim, who enlisted in the Army in 2014, has served throughout Asia and the Pacific. He attended Ranger School and Special Forces Sniper School and was taking Military Freefall Jumpmaster courses.

The Raleigh-based nonprofit US Veterans Corps is teaming up with Mongo Homes to build the Kim family's new home in the Renaissance at White Oak neighborhood in Garner.

The family will receive their new home on Veterans Day this year.

