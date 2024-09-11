Widow of U.S. Navy Petty Officer gets keys to new Hero Home in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The widow of a U.S. Navy Petty Officer received the keys to her brand new home in Wendell.

Paige Radon was surprised with the news that she and her family were recipients of a Hero Home in March after applying for the home in 2023.

Radon and her son moved into their new mortgage-free home six months later.

"It's incredible. I'm speechless. Every place I turn and look at something new and equally as personal and amazing. I couldn't imagine something like this ever happening. Russell would have a smile from ear to ear and be so incredibly happy," she said.

Radon's husband, Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Russell Blake died in 2019. Blake was 24 years old when he was hit by an RV while riding his motorcycle to work one block away from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

Radon said her husband always helped other service members when they moved by letting them stay at their house and she feels this blessing is part of his legacy.