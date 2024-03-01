Widow of U.S. Navy Petty Officer surprised by gift of new Hero Home in Wendell

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The widow of a U.S. Navy Petty Officer was surprised with the news that she was the recipient of Hero Home 28 in Wendell.

Paige Radon flew into the Triangle from her home in Chicago under the guise she was touring a Wendell neighborhood as part of the home application process but was surprised when she walked into a model with the news that she and her 6-year-old son, Jayden, were recipients of the home.

"We are just so thankful," Radon said.

Radon applied for the Hero Home in 2023. Her husband, Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Russell Blake died in 2019. Blake was 24 years old when he was hit by an RV while riding his motorcycle to work one block away from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington.

It's just awesome. Being able to give back. - Mikkel Thompson, Centex Homes

Radon said her husband always helped other service members when they moved by letting them stay at their house and she feels this blessing is part of his legacy.

"Time after time and time again, he went out of his way to help other people," Radon said. "And, after he passed, a lot of people were shocked, and we didn't really necessarily have that same support. This might be the time that we have that support that he gave to everyone else. Kind of a full circle situation where he can kind of see that, that love you give it out into the world and you help other people that maybe will come back to you."

Centex Homes is building a mortgage-free home for Radon and her son in Wendell.

"For Centex, this will be the fifth home that we've done with Operation Coming Home and the U.S. Veterans Corps," said Mikkel Thompson with Centex Homes. "It's just awesome. Being able to give back as a veteran myself, after you served that time. I only did seven years of active duty. But, being able to continue on doing something for the veterans, that's meaningful."

Radon has family in North Carolina and is looking forward to the move in the coming months.

"We are just so thankful," Radon said. "And, I know my husband's smiling. I know he's so happy, and he's so happy that the military community is involved."

The home is expected to be completed for move-in sometime in the fall with a big key ceremony beforehand.