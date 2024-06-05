Historic Starliner mission ready for another take at Florida's Cape Canaveral | LIVE

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- NASA is trying again to get a historic mission off the ground.

Boeing's Starliner is set for liftoff in Florida at 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday.

The flight, if successful, will rival SpaceX's prolific Crew Dragon capsule and expand American options for ferrying astronauts to ISS.

Veteran NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will be on board.

This will be the first crewed flight, which is an idea that was hatched a decade ago.

A valve issue and a computer glitch derailed the first few attempts to get Starliner off the ground.

So far, the weather looks good for liftoff.