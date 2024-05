31-year-old Fayetteville man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, police say

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Seneca Drive.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Seneca Drive.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Seneca Drive.

The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Seneca Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Sunday.

The Fayetteville Police Department responded to a shooting just before 5:30 a.m. on Seneca Drive.

Officers said 31-year-old Willie Russell of Fayetteville was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525.