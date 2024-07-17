Senior Center gives older adults cool space from heat, chance to interact with others, exercise

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Connie Wojcik is considered a regular at the Apex Senior Center. She goes three to four times a week.

"On these very hot days, you don't want to go outside, but here you have the senior center," said Wojcik.

She's divorced and has three older kids, but she says they all have their own lives and only one lives in North Carolina.

The center has become her home away from home.

"It's convenient and it gets me out of the house, and socialize and be with people," said Wojcik.

An average of 10,000 people come to the Apex Senior Center monthly. During this hot, humid weather it offers older people reprieve and rejuvenation.

Programs Supervisor Meghan Rushing says some people come to just hang out in the lobby and chat with their peers.

"I think COVID showed us a lot about isolation and what that can do to older adults, especially in the health risks that that poses for," said Rushing. "This senior center is a hub of our community. It really just opens up a place to stay cool during the summer and is just inviting."

Census data shows nearly three in 10 adults over the age of 65 live alone.

That could impact their mental health.

"We've talked about the loneliness epidemic. The Surgeon General has talked about it many times and it's a real concern for all people, but especially older adults," said Psychiatrist Dr. Nerissa Price.

Price says isolation is dangerous to your health.

"It increases your risk of heart disease, of strokes, of depression and even suicide," said Price.

On top of this, the CDC says older adults are at a higher risk and more prone to heat-related health problems.

"(It's a problem if) nobody is making that phone call or making sure that they've seen that senior for the day," said UNC Health Geriatrician Dr. Nicole Collins. "If you don't know someone checking on you routinely - if their air goes off or their fan is not working if they're not drinking or eating very well - those seniors are my at-risk seniors."

For all of these reasons, Wojcik and her family are happy a place like the Apex Senior Center exists.

"My daughter has often said she's so grateful that I'm so active, and because she's seen other people where their parents don't do so well because they stay at home," she said.

The Apex Senior Center is open to the public. Many of the activities are free and non-residents might have to pay a small fee for some of the activities.

