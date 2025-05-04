1 dead, 13 others others injured in shooting at family gathering in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas -- One person is dead, and more than a dozen others were injured when a shooting broke out during a family gathering in southeast Houston, police said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Cherryhill. According to police, a family gathering was taking place when an uninvited guest arrived. The guest was asked to leave, and police said he did, but not before firing as he left. Gunfire was also returned from many residents at the scene.

Officers said that as they were arriving, they heard gunshots and saw the injured victims in various locations around the home.

The Houston Police Department said officers created a plan to go to a nearby Jack in the Box to bring the injured victims. Houston Fire Department crews arrived and began tending to the victims, but police said people continued to call about shootings in the area.

In total, 14 people were injured. Police said three were taken to Jack in the Box, some self-reported to hospitals, and at least one died.

Multiple victims were critically injured and are in surgery, and a few of them are stable.

According to police, multiple people were detained.

Neither the identities of the suspects nor the victims have been released.

