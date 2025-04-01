7-year-old shot in head while eating Happy Meal after stray bullet hits apartment, police say

HOUSTON -- A 7-year-old was shot in the head when he was hit by a stray bullet, all as he ate a Happy Meal inside his Houston home, police said.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Northborough Drive near Rushcreek Drive in the Greenspoint area.

Authorities said stray bullets went into three different apartments, including the downstairs unit where the boy lives.

He was sitting in the living room eating his food when he was shot, HPD Lt. JP Horelica added.

The boy was taken to the hospital. He was alert and talking, police said.

He was inside the apartment with his mother at the time, according to HPD.

Officials believe that based on the shell casings found at the scene, it appears two groups of people got into a shootout and that several shots from different caliber guns were used.

So far, police don't have anyone in custody or information about possible shooters.

If you have information you're urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.