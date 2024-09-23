Human skeletal remains found near Haw River in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they said skeletal remains were discovered at Haw River.

According to the sheriff's office, a kayaker reported that they found human bones on the riverbank.

Authorities said crews searched the area Saturday evening and Sunday morning and found additional human bones.

The identity of the person and cause of death has not been determined.

