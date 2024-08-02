Biden faces up to 25 years in prison, but will likely get much less.

Hunter Biden to be sentenced on gun crime a week after Election Day

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will face sentencing for his three-count felony conviction on Nov. 13, just one week after the presidential election.

Biden was found guilty in June by a Delaware jury of violating the law when he obtained a firearm in 2018, at a time when he was addicted to drugs. For the three felony convictions, Hunter Biden could face up to 25 years in prison -- though legal experts believe he will not serve time as a first-time and nonviolent offender.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to not pardon his son, including in an interview with "World News Tonight" anchor David Muir.

Hunter Biden faces a separate criminal trial in September on federal tax charges. He has pleaded not guilty.

