Teachers at Springfield Middle School in Wilson County return to the classroom after tornado

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Springfield Middle School teachers are back in the building that was damaged by an EF-3 tornado that spawned from Hurricane Debby.

Crews have been there working around-the-clock to make repairs ahead of Monday when schools starts.

A temporary roof is in place and excess water has been removed, however the 6 and 7th grade wings were heavily damaged.

The district is expected to bring in mobile classrooms while those are rebuilt.

"I'm glad they are able to keep the kids together rather than separate them. We were worried about them starting back online, which he didn't do well during that time when they were online. I'm glad they made a plan to bring them back into the school. However, I'm still concerned about how that makeup and look will be," said one mother.

Debby spawned several tornadoes and caused major flooding across North Carolina a few weeks ago.

The tornado had winds of 140 miles per hour.

