Hurricane Helene forces Garner couple to scramble, pivot wedding plans in western North Carolina

BOONE, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Toyosi and Tyler Hobbs were in Boone on Thursday, the two were dreaming of how picture perfect their wedding would be that weekend.

They were set to be married amongst family and friends with a picturesque mountain backdrop. That is, until the very next day.

"When we woke up (Friday), it was just like drenched," Tyler told ABC11 from his Garner home.

Roads were impassible. Guests were forced to reroute. Their Friday lunch and dinner plans were in serious jeopardy after Helene caused widespread damage and issues with power and running water.

Tyler left the hotel where they were staying to go out and see how bad the conditions were and to help clear roads.

He came upon a huge tree and joined several other men with a chainsaw to cut the tree and leave enough room for drivers to pass through -- as many roads were cut off or severely damaged.

"I mean everybody was just grabbing stuff and moving," he said as he motioned as if the chainsaw were still in his hands.

All the while, Toyosi and their wedding planner were left scrambling for what to do next. Thankfully, a nearby Hampton Inn had running water and power -- enough for them to salvage their rehearsal dinner plans.

Vendors came together so the pair could enjoy their pre-wedding night with friends and family from around the U.S. and the world who gathered in western North Carolina to celebrate their nuptials.

"That was definitely a moment of relief just seeing all our friends and family's faces safe, warmly welcoming us. Food set up and ready to go," the couple said.

Then came Saturday when they were set to get married. However, their wedding venue at the Crestwood Inn was without power and could not host them.

"That's basically what the wedding planner was telling our vendors," Toyosi said. "Please be on standby. The wedding is happening. We just don't know where. I will let you know."

The Hobbs' wedding planner was able to get in touch with the Horton Hotel in Boone -- which had just resolved issues with power and water and was back up and running.

"We just individually called every single person we knew was coming because we didn't want them to show up going to the wrong place," Toyosi said.

The happy couple got married on the rooftop at the Horton Inn and were able to have their reception adjacent to the venue at a chocolate and wine bar.

"I can't believe this just really came together," said Tyler. "It was beautiful in every way."

The couple is postponing their honeymoon and planning to celebrate next year.

Tyler summed it up best.

"You're having the most horrible, but most wonderful experience of your life. And that's just how it happens," he said. "That's what makes life beautiful. Just these moments."