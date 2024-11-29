Man dies after driver hits him on I-40 East in Johnston County and leaves the scene: NCSHP

NCSHP said the driver was going east on I-40, ran off the road and onto the grassy median, and then hit 38-year-old Ryan Shyllon Opher who died at the scene.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is dead and state troopers are trying to find the driver who hit him on Interstate 40 in Johnston County and left the scene.

The investigation started Friday morning after a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) responded to the scene of the accident on I-40 East near the Rest Area and Exit 325

According to NCSHP, the driver was going east on I-40 when it ran off the road, drove onto the grass median and hit 38-year-old Ryan Shyllon Opher who died at the scene.

They say the driver did not stay at the scene of the crash.

New Details

Troopers say their investigation reveals from evidence on the scene, that the suspect's vehicle is a Nissan Rogue with significant damage to the left front bumper/headlight area.

(Not Actual Vehicle) Highlighted area depicts the damaged area. (Photo: NCSHP)

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 919-934-2186.

